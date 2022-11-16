News

WATCH | ‘Every moment was scary for us’, says father of kidnapped Cape Town schoolgirl Abirah Dekhta

Says he is reluctant to allow his daughter to use scholar transport

16 November 2022 - 08:09 By Zukile Daniel

The father of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted in front of her primary school in Rylands, says he won’t return his daughter to scholar transport after the ordeal.

Abirah was kidnapped on November 4 and police located her on Monday evening after tracing her to a shack in Khayelitsha.  

Aslam Dekhta, who was visibly relieved, spoke to TimesLIVE Video about his daughter’s return, saying the search and wait had been stressful.

“The 11 days which passed, every moment that passed was scary for us. Every moment we were worried about what was going on,” he said.

Ramzan Miya, Pakistan community leader and family spokesperson, said a ransom had been demanded before Abirah was located. 

He commended the community for putting pressure on the police to locate her. 

Police said an “intelligence-led integrated operation” led them to find the girl. Several people were taken in for questioning. 

Abirah’s kidnapping is the latest in a string of similar crimes that have taken place in Cape Town and Johannesburg. 

