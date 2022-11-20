Eat starch or starve: pensioners at risk of malnutrition as food prices skyrocket
University of Venda study reveals a worrying number of the elderly cannot afford sources of nutrition and often skip meals
20 November 2022 - 22:04
A few years ago Nothobile Vika, 74, of Gugulethu, Cape Town, had her right foot amputated after it developed gangrene due to uncontrolled diabetes...
Eat starch or starve: pensioners at risk of malnutrition as food prices skyrocket
University of Venda study reveals a worrying number of the elderly cannot afford sources of nutrition and often skip meals
A few years ago Nothobile Vika, 74, of Gugulethu, Cape Town, had her right foot amputated after it developed gangrene due to uncontrolled diabetes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos