News

Fracking hell: outrage as Mantashe calls for proposals for seismic activity in Karoo

Heavy public criticism and petition reveal SA’s fossil fuel furore

20 November 2022 - 21:21
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

A call for onshore seismic activity proposals by minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has sparked outrage...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. COP27 draft leaves out pledge to phase down all fossil fuels Sci-Tech
  2. Exxaro makes the most of soaring coal prices Business
  3. EU approves effective ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035 news

Most read

  1. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  2. KFC advert is ‘misleading’ but ‘not racist’ News
  3. Nine-year-old gives birth to healthy baby in Zimbabwe News
  4. Sace asks ConCourt to reverse high court ruling on former Grey College principal News
  5. Startled neighbours abuzz after ‘Israeli mobster’ takedown in posh Bryanston News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...