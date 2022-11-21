Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack
She would hear voices, says father of Eastern Cape mom who allegedly killed her four children
21 November 2022 - 20:54 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG and SISANDA MBOLEKWA
The father of the 32-year-old woman who allegedly killed her four children then died in police custody on Monday, expressed how his daughter was a victim of what he believed was a spiritual attack...
Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack
She would hear voices, says father of Eastern Cape mom who allegedly killed her four children
The father of the 32-year-old woman who allegedly killed her four children then died in police custody on Monday, expressed how his daughter was a victim of what he believed was a spiritual attack...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos