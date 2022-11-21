Provincial education departments scramble to ensure 2023 textbook plans add up
The DA argued that the Eastern Cape department’s ability to provide pupils with LTSM should not be seen as an achievement but as a normal function
21 November 2022 - 20:54
The Eastern Cape education department is pulling out all the stops to prevent a recurrence of this year’s embarrassing scandal when it was hauled to court for failing to deliver textbooks and stationery to schools on time...
