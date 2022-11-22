“They, especially the young officer writing the ticket, were very pleasant and extremely professional. I think he was quite new at the job and was guided through the process by more experienced colleagues.”
There were two JMPD vehicles on the scene. “One was a bakkie with an up-to-date disc, then the minibus with the expired disc,” Klipin said.
While the officer was writing his ticket, Klipin wandered over to the vehicles.
“When I saw the minibus’ expired disc I couldn’t help myself, and asked the officer if he was going to write himself a fine too.
“But to be fair, the officer was in a difficult position. He has to do his job and it is not his responsibility to ensure JMPD vehicles have up-to-date discs.
“I went in the next morning and renewed my disc. I don’t know if the JMPD can say the same,” Klipin laughed.
Which brought him to another matter with which he is unsatisfied: “When I tried to renew my disc, I was told I had R600 in unpaid fines which I had to settle before my disc could be renewed.
“I have never received any summons for unpaid traffic fines. It is every South African's right to wait for a summons. What if you want to contest the fine in court? Being forced to pay a fine [for which] you have not received a summons is nothing less than a tax payer being held ransom.”
Klipin is not on social media, but when a friend asked if he could share the pictures and story, he agreed. “It went viral from there. I think the reason it was retweeted and shared so many times is that my situation was a reflection of the frustration average Johannesburg residents are feeling about City of Joburg service delivery, or lack thereof.”
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the minibus in question was not the only JMPD vehicle with an expired disc.
'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media storm
Motorist takes photo of expired disc on cop car while he gets fine for same offence
Image: Supplied
A Johannesburg motorist who received a traffic citation for a vehicle licence disc that expired in January was shocked to find the disc belonging to the minibus used by Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers who fined him had expired in September 2020.
Mike Klipin, 55, was pulled over at the corner of Beryl Street and Joe Slovo Drive in Yeoville on Sunday morning, heading towards Killarney.
“I did not even realise my disc had expired and, to be fair, in recent months I have been waved through several JMPD roadblocks without anyone saying anything,” Klipin told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.
He had no complaints against the officers who pulled him over.
Image: Supplied
“They, especially the young officer writing the ticket, were very pleasant and extremely professional. I think he was quite new at the job and was guided through the process by more experienced colleagues.”
There were two JMPD vehicles on the scene. “One was a bakkie with an up-to-date disc, then the minibus with the expired disc,” Klipin said.
While the officer was writing his ticket, Klipin wandered over to the vehicles.
“When I saw the minibus’ expired disc I couldn’t help myself, and asked the officer if he was going to write himself a fine too.
“But to be fair, the officer was in a difficult position. He has to do his job and it is not his responsibility to ensure JMPD vehicles have up-to-date discs.
“I went in the next morning and renewed my disc. I don’t know if the JMPD can say the same,” Klipin laughed.
Which brought him to another matter with which he is unsatisfied: “When I tried to renew my disc, I was told I had R600 in unpaid fines which I had to settle before my disc could be renewed.
“I have never received any summons for unpaid traffic fines. It is every South African's right to wait for a summons. What if you want to contest the fine in court? Being forced to pay a fine [for which] you have not received a summons is nothing less than a tax payer being held ransom.”
Klipin is not on social media, but when a friend asked if he could share the pictures and story, he agreed. “It went viral from there. I think the reason it was retweeted and shared so many times is that my situation was a reflection of the frustration average Johannesburg residents are feeling about City of Joburg service delivery, or lack thereof.”
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the minibus in question was not the only JMPD vehicle with an expired disc.
Image: Supplied
“The Johannesburg metropolitan police department is aware that some of its vehicles, which include Toyota Quantum and Nissan Impendulo minibuses have expired licence discs.
“The service provider, Afrirent Fleet Management, is responsible for the renewal of JMPD vehicles’ licence discs, but there was a challenge with the renewals of the vehicles mentioned above because the JMPD business register number was blocked at the licensing department, making it impossible to licence these vehicles. This challenge has now been resolved,” said Fihla, adding that the officers who issued Klipin’s fine were just doing their jobs.
“JMPD officers are responsible for [maintaining the rule of law in Johannesburg and ensuring] traffic laws and regulations are enforced. So besides the licensing challenges that the JMPD faced, which operational staff have no control over, officers need to continue executing their duties.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos