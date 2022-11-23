News

City rubbishes claims over multi-million refuse tender to controversial business forum

DA accuses Durban mayor of bowing to pressure from Delangokubona business forum to award solid waste tender

23 November 2022 - 18:38 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Opposition parties in the eThekwini municipality are calling for an emergency meeting to clear the air on a R42m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) refuse collection contract allegedly awarded to a controversial business forum...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Colin Pather: Durban’s forgotten DSW tender corruption whistle-blower News
  2. Gumede trial to go ahead on Monday but unlikely accused will plead this year News
  3. TOM EATON | To survive climate change, Durban needs a leadership change Opinion & Analysis
  4. She could be Durban’s ANC head ... or she could be heading to jail for fraud News
  5. State’s charges paint damning picture of ex-Durban mayor News

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack News
  3. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News
  4. Ramaphosa plans to charm Brits into lifting Zimbabwean sanctions News
  5. Fracking hell: outrage as Mantashe calls for proposals for seismic activity in ... News

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference