Vosloorus becomes SA's kidnap capital, Joburg CBD leads in robberies at non-residential premises
Johannesburg Central also came a close second in kidnapping cases between July and September
23 November 2022 - 21:00
Johannesburg Central has emerged as the place in the country where you are most likely to be robbed and kidnapped...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.