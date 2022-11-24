News

Eastern Cape provincial department faces court action over funding cuts

Pupils at no-fee schools in most provinces will each be allocated R1,602 — but Eastern Cape learners will get only R607.90

24 November 2022 - 22:12
Prega Govender Journalist

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) in Makhanda fears that the quality of education in the Eastern Cape will be further compromised by drastic funding cuts from April next year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack News
  3. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News
  4. Jovial Zuma urges ANC unity but mum on SCA judgment News
  5. LISTEN | ‘Diabetes made me do it’: woman who said black men were the problem, ... News

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference