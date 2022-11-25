Pit bull ‘grabbed toddler by the throat’
Distraught witnesses describe horror attack which claimed Reuben le Roux’s life
25 November 2022 - 10:50 By Rosa-Karoo Loewe
People have described the horror of seeing a toddler seized by the throat by a pit bull on Wednesday on a smallholding in Gonubie, East London...
Pit bull ‘grabbed toddler by the throat’
Distraught witnesses describe horror attack which claimed Reuben le Roux’s life
People have described the horror of seeing a toddler seized by the throat by a pit bull on Wednesday on a smallholding in Gonubie, East London...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos