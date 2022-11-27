Cape Town team wins Africa Junior Champs in Algeria
New SA chess champ likes to beat his dad while blindfolded
Jan Karsten, one of the youngest contestants at the African Junior Champs, comes out on top without losing a single match
27 November 2022 - 20:02
Eben Karsten used to let his son beat him at chess to help with morale...
Cape Town team wins Africa Junior Champs in Algeria
New SA chess champ likes to beat his dad while blindfolded
Jan Karsten, one of the youngest contestants at the African Junior Champs, comes out on top without losing a single match
Eben Karsten used to let his son beat him at chess to help with morale...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos