Criminalise corporal punishment, give trans pupils a break, parliament hears
Compulsory grade R was also a hot topic at the hearing on new education bill
29 November 2022 - 20:33
Teachers found guilty of corporal punishment should be criminally charged...
Criminalise corporal punishment, give trans pupils a break, parliament hears
Compulsory grade R was also a hot topic at the hearing on new education bill
Teachers found guilty of corporal punishment should be criminally charged...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos