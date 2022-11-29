Judicial misconduct complaints system is ‘broken’: Freedom Under Law
In its own report on the JSC, the Helen Suzman Foundation has also criticised the JSC
29 November 2022 - 20:34 By FRANNY RABKIN
The Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) system of dealing with complaints of gross misconduct against judges is “broken”, said Freedom Under Law in a report on Tuesday...
Judicial misconduct complaints system is ‘broken’: Freedom Under Law
In its own report on the JSC, the Helen Suzman Foundation has also criticised the JSC
The Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) system of dealing with complaints of gross misconduct against judges is “broken”, said Freedom Under Law in a report on Tuesday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos