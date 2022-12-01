News

Criminal charges to be laid against pupils who don't return school tablets

For lost or stolen tablets, copies of affidavits or police case numbers must be submitted to the school

01 December 2022 - 22:54
Prega Govender Journalist

School principals in Mpumalanga have been instructed to open criminal cases of stolen property against matric pupils who fail to return tablets loaned to them this year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Woolworths turns tables, offers best value in basic grocery items test News
  2. Convict who refused to lie wins her fight to become an attorney News
  3. Limpho Hani’s rescission application will not automatically suspend Walus’s ... News
  4. Maidens’ breasts at Zulu coronation anger TV news viewer News
  5. Illegal coal mining sprouts up in private gardens as Polish crises worsen News

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...