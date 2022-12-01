Criminal charges to be laid against pupils who don't return school tablets
For lost or stolen tablets, copies of affidavits or police case numbers must be submitted to the school
01 December 2022 - 22:54
School principals in Mpumalanga have been instructed to open criminal cases of stolen property against matric pupils who fail to return tablets loaned to them this year...
