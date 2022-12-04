Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches
An ‘emergency’ prevented Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda from taking a dip in the E. coli-infested Umhlanga beach
04 December 2022 - 19:03
eThekwini municipality will conduct daily water quality tests of its beaches to ascertain whether they are safe for swimming...
