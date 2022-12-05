News

High-ranking Basotho gangster claims he’s innocent, Soweto tavern massacre was a mistake

The leader claimed the killings were carried out by their rival gang, who killed their own members in the mass murders

05 December 2022 - 21:04
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

One of the five men accused of being behind the Nomzamo Park massacre, which led to the deaths of 16 tavern patrons in Soweto, claims the murders were committed by members of a rival gang...

