News

‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied entry’ to pub based on race

Pub owners and staff received ‘direct threats’ of violence after altercation

06 December 2022 - 21:02

Christopher Logan, the young Capetonian who stood up for a black friend who was allegedly denied entry to a pub because he did not have a white escort, insists he's no hero...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SCA overturns controversial order to mute azaan South Africa
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why Stellies racists behave like animals: last kicks of a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Open that racial ‘can of worms’, say experts and SGBs News
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Don’t fail our children. Teach them about racism Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Yes, white genocide is not real, but there’s a time and place ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News
  2. Jewellery expert who refused Covid-19 salary cut to receive hefty payout News
  3. Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches News
  4. Phala Phala panel ‘was most unfair to me’, says Ramaphosa News
  5. High-ranking Basotho gangster claims he’s innocent, Soweto tavern massacre was ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar