‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied entry’ to pub based on race
Pub owners and staff received ‘direct threats’ of violence after altercation
06 December 2022 - 21:02
Christopher Logan, the young Capetonian who stood up for a black friend who was allegedly denied entry to a pub because he did not have a white escort, insists he's no hero...
