News

Zuma’s private prosecution seeks to avoid accountability, says HSF

The Helen Suzman Foundation say Downer and Maughan are pawns in a political battlefield

06 December 2022 - 20:53 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) wants to intervene in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer, saying he is not trying to obtain justice. Rather, he wants to hinder Downer in prosecuting him on arms deal-related charges...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News
  2. ‘Needle in a haystack’: helicopter rescuers find missing Joburg cyclist waving ... News
  3. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  4. Jewellery expert who refused Covid-19 salary cut to receive hefty payout News
  5. Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar