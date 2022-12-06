Zuma’s private prosecution seeks to avoid accountability, says HSF
The Helen Suzman Foundation say Downer and Maughan are pawns in a political battlefield
06 December 2022 - 20:53 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) wants to intervene in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer, saying he is not trying to obtain justice. Rather, he wants to hinder Downer in prosecuting him on arms deal-related charges...
Zuma’s private prosecution seeks to avoid accountability, says HSF
The Helen Suzman Foundation say Downer and Maughan are pawns in a political battlefield
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) wants to intervene in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer, saying he is not trying to obtain justice. Rather, he wants to hinder Downer in prosecuting him on arms deal-related charges...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos