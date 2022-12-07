Why Ramaphosa took Phala Phala report to ConCourt, and what will happen if he succeeds
Let’s unpack the president’s application to the apex court
07 December 2022 - 20:32 By FRANNY RABKIN
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached SA’s highest court to set aside the report by an independent panel that found he had a case to answer for impeachment. The panel said in its recommendation that the information it had been given disclosed “prima facie” that the president may have committed serious violations of the constitution, the law and serious misconduct...
Why Ramaphosa took Phala Phala report to ConCourt, and what will happen if he succeeds
Let’s unpack the president’s application to the apex court
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached SA’s highest court to set aside the report by an independent panel that found he had a case to answer for impeachment. The panel said in its recommendation that the information it had been given disclosed “prima facie” that the president may have committed serious violations of the constitution, the law and serious misconduct...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos