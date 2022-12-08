News

Gordhan orders Eskom to get the country out of stage 6 blackouts

This is unacceptable, minister says after meeting with Eskom board

08 December 2022 - 16:34 By rorisang kgosana

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Thursday ordered Eskom’s management and board to get the country out of stage 6 load-shedding...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Stage 6 load-shedding from midday on Wednesday South Africa
  2. Energy expert warns of possible stage 8 load-shedding as Eskom delays shutting ... South Africa
  3. Anele Mdoda pleads with motorists to consider pedestrians when traffic lights ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  2. ‘Needle in a haystack’: helicopter rescuers find missing Joburg cyclist waving ... News
  3. Why Ramaphosa took Phala Phala report to ConCourt, and what will happen if he ... News
  4. Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station ... News
  5. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar