‘I felt humiliated, no-one should ever experience this’: Thabiso Danca on pub ‘racism’ furore
Criminal complaints have been laid by both parties, but the pub maintains it has not racially discriminated against anyone in the past 30 years
08 December 2022 - 21:18
Thabiso Danca, the young black man allegedly denied entry to a Cape Town pub without a white escort, says support from his family and many South Africans saw him through one of the most embarrassing and emotionally challenging experiences of his life...
‘I felt humiliated, no-one should ever experience this’: Thabiso Danca on pub ‘racism’ furore
Criminal complaints have been laid by both parties, but the pub maintains it has not racially discriminated against anyone in the past 30 years
Thabiso Danca, the young black man allegedly denied entry to a Cape Town pub without a white escort, says support from his family and many South Africans saw him through one of the most embarrassing and emotionally challenging experiences of his life...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos