Don’t use black women’s faces to wring sympathy for funds, scientists plead with aid groups

International researchers have developed guidelines on how global health organisations may use images appropriately

11 December 2022 - 19:26

For years black women and children across the world have been portrayed as the face of poverty and epidemics such as HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, mostly by humanitarian organisations that use their plight to generate sympathy to raise funds...

