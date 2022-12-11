News

Man wanted for Mossel Bay pensioner’s murder rearrested

It later emerged that at the time of his release on a warning, Kholoane was also wanted for a 2012 robbery in Bloemfontein and a 2020 Eastern Cape theft case.

11 December 2022 - 19:26 By Hendrik Hancke

The man who allegedly murdered Marietha Willemse in Mossel Bay’s upmarket Pinnacle Point estate in June, three days after he was released on a warning by the magistrate’s court in a theft case, has been rearrested in the eastern Free State...

