Bulgarian link suspected as Hawks net ATM fraudsters in Cape Town

Two Congolese nationals in South Africa on refugee status were nabbed on Saturday with a card cloning device

14 December 2022 - 16:08

Two suspects, believed to be linked to a Bulgarian organised crime syndicate, were arrested in possession of bank card cloning devices in Cape Town during a law enforcement operation on Sunday...

