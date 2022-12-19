Early Christmas for informal workers with launch of cashless tipping tool
With most people not carrying around cash any more, new tipping app helps steady informal workers’ income
19 December 2022 - 20:03
When Stevie Puka’s hands are full releasing knots in a client’s neck, he can’t accept money from another one wanting to buy a coffee. But the new cashless digital platform, TiPPED, has him covered...
Early Christmas for informal workers with launch of cashless tipping tool
With most people not carrying around cash any more, new tipping app helps steady informal workers’ income
When Stevie Puka’s hands are full releasing knots in a client’s neck, he can’t accept money from another one wanting to buy a coffee. But the new cashless digital platform, TiPPED, has him covered...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos