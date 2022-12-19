Office parties get festive with IV drips, paintbrushes and bumper cars
Some generous employers are going all out to make their staff feel special
19 December 2022 - 20:41
From intimate intravenous “drip” parties to posh paint and sip events, five-star retreats and bumper car meet-ups, the year-end office bash has stepped up a notch after Covid-19 lockdown...
Office parties get festive with IV drips, paintbrushes and bumper cars
Some generous employers are going all out to make their staff feel special
From intimate intravenous “drip” parties to posh paint and sip events, five-star retreats and bumper car meet-ups, the year-end office bash has stepped up a notch after Covid-19 lockdown...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos