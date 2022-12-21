News

Four pygmy whales die in Mossel Bay stranding

Pygmy sperm whale stranding baffles Cape marine boffins

Two of the whales died of natural causes, and the remaining two were euthanised

21 December 2022 - 20:05
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Baffling. That’s the verdict from marine mammal experts after this week's unusual stranding of four pygmy sperm whales on Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, the second such stranding in recent years...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  2. Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane News
  3. Deploying the SANDF to help protect Eskom’s assets is 'too little, too late' News
  4. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  5. Eastern Cape, KZN and Limpopo schools gave 750 unemployed people work — and ... News

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election