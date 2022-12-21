Four pygmy whales die in Mossel Bay stranding
Pygmy sperm whale stranding baffles Cape marine boffins
Two of the whales died of natural causes, and the remaining two were euthanised
21 December 2022 - 20:05
Baffling. That’s the verdict from marine mammal experts after this week's unusual stranding of four pygmy sperm whales on Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, the second such stranding in recent years...
Four pygmy whales die in Mossel Bay stranding
Pygmy sperm whale stranding baffles Cape marine boffins
Two of the whales died of natural causes, and the remaining two were euthanised
Baffling. That’s the verdict from marine mammal experts after this week's unusual stranding of four pygmy sperm whales on Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, the second such stranding in recent years...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos