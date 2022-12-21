SA optimistic reduced cost of pricey, potent TB antibiotic will boost access to care
A price drop for potent TB antibiotic pretomanid is set to treat patients in larger numbers
21 December 2022 - 20:06
SA's fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) and a plan to introduce a shorter, simpler treatment regimen has received a boost — a significant price reduction for a potent antibiotic...
