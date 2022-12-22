News

Former domestic worker turned informal trader landed R35m government contract

Aim-Right Trading has been at the centre of an internal disciplinary hearing in the home affairs department after a probe by auditing firm BDO

22 December 2022 - 20:30 By Graeme Hosken and Tankiso Makhetha

The owner and director of a Gauteng-based IT company that landed a R35m security systems subcontract with the department of home affairs is a former domestic worker turned informal trader with no experience in the IT sector. ..

