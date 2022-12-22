News

Public works official took 581 days’ leave to complete sangoma training

Department says the employee did ‘not submit medical evidence’, but court considers a registered traditional healer’s letter sufficient

22 December 2022 - 20:27
Prega Govender Journalist

The department of public works has been ordered to re-employ a staff member who was fired for taking 581 days of unauthorised leave...

