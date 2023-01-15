News

It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils

Coastal schools reopen this week with hundreds of pupils yet to be placed

15 January 2023 - 13:15

Almost 700 pupils are yet to secure places at schools and more late applications are expected, the Western Cape education department said on Sunday, while KwaZulu-Natal says a clear picture of the situation will emerge from Monday...

