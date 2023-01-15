It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils
Coastal schools reopen this week with hundreds of pupils yet to be placed
15 January 2023 - 13:15
Almost 700 pupils are yet to secure places at schools and more late applications are expected, the Western Cape education department said on Sunday, while KwaZulu-Natal says a clear picture of the situation will emerge from Monday...
It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils
Coastal schools reopen this week with hundreds of pupils yet to be placed
Almost 700 pupils are yet to secure places at schools and more late applications are expected, the Western Cape education department said on Sunday, while KwaZulu-Natal says a clear picture of the situation will emerge from Monday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos