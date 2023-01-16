News

Rescue organisations join paws for animal welfare

More than 30 like-minded groups have collaborated to form the Rescue Collective aimed at improving animal welfare and rights

16 January 2023 - 20:15
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Overworked donkeys, garden birds in distress, overbred greyhounds, targets used for illegal gambling in fights or racing — animals of all sorts in need of rescuing and rehabilitation are the focus of a new initiative...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Petition calling for pit bull ban submitted to government South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cape fur seal halts traffic near shopping mall several kilometres from ... South Africa
  3. Red in tooth and claw — and that’s just the humans News
  4. Pup petrified of fireworks rescued from pipe in four-hour operation South Africa
  5. NSPCA obtains warrant of arrest for TikTok creator who slapped donkeys in viral ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  2. Keep private prosecutions ‘within four corners’, says court in Ramaphosa-Zuma ... News
  3. It's not back to school for 680 unplaced Western Cape pupils News
  4. Feuding parents not behaving like adults, says judge on war over daughter’s ... News
  5. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...