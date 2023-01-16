Rescue organisations join paws for animal welfare
More than 30 like-minded groups have collaborated to form the Rescue Collective aimed at improving animal welfare and rights
16 January 2023 - 20:15
Overworked donkeys, garden birds in distress, overbred greyhounds, targets used for illegal gambling in fights or racing — animals of all sorts in need of rescuing and rehabilitation are the focus of a new initiative...
Rescue organisations join paws for animal welfare
More than 30 like-minded groups have collaborated to form the Rescue Collective aimed at improving animal welfare and rights
Overworked donkeys, garden birds in distress, overbred greyhounds, targets used for illegal gambling in fights or racing — animals of all sorts in need of rescuing and rehabilitation are the focus of a new initiative...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos