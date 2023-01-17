WATCH | ‘It came straight for my throat’: tiger victim recalls attack
Survivor tells of the harrowing ordeal
17 January 2023 - 15:58
Walkerville resident William Mokoena, 39, is still hardly able to move his legs after he was attacked by a tiger in the dead of Saturday night...
WATCH | ‘It came straight for my throat’: tiger victim recalls attack
Survivor tells of the harrowing ordeal
Walkerville resident William Mokoena, 39, is still hardly able to move his legs after he was attacked by a tiger in the dead of Saturday night...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos