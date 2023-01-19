News

Load-shedding double whammy for some areas as mobile networks black out

Experts explain that drops in network performance are inevitable during higher levels of Eskom’s rolling power cuts

19 January 2023 - 22:16
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Eskom’s implementation of higher stage of load-shedding has seen hundreds of rural and semi-urban areas, including townships, experience cellphone connection blackouts...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  3. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News
  4. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News
  5. ‘I’ll live with agonising pain, but I forgive them’: father of toddler killed ... News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials