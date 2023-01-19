News

Midvaal to reassess rules regarding owning tigers and other exotic animals

This will involve the permit process, living conditions of the animals and safety of residents

19 January 2023 - 16:38

The Midvaal municipality plans to reassess the permit process, living conditions and safety of residents when it comes to the private ownership of tigers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Sheba the tiger's final moments South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘It came straight for my throat’: tiger victim recalls attack News
  3. POLL | Do you think SA should have stricter wild animal private ownership ... South Africa
  4. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News
  3. WATCH | ‘It came straight for my throat’: tiger victim recalls attack News
  4. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  5. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials