News

Mother and ex-life partner fights for maintenance after her brush with destitution

Court to hear ‘landmark case’ seeking law change so unmarried life partners can claim maintenance

19 January 2023 - 22:05

Unmarried women in SA run the risk of being left destitute when relationships with their partners disintegrate after years of cohabitation...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  3. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News
  4. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News
  5. ‘I’ll live with agonising pain, but I forgive them’: father of toddler killed ... News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials