What led mother and uncle to ‘sacrifice’ two-year-old Athalia

Desperate, prayerful siblings were going through financial difficulties after their father, who had spoilt them with luxuries, had died

In the days leading to the tragic death of Athalia Bombado, a toddler who was raped and murdered by her mother and uncle, in what is believed to be a ritual murder, her mother had embarked on a 14-day prayer. ..