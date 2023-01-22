News

Solar power experts warn of fire hazards and dodgy installers

Experts urge consumers to use reputable service providers with a proven track record and reference base

22 January 2023 - 20:50 By Suthentira Govender and Thabiso Mochiko

As the demand for alternate energy sources such as solar power increases amid a deepening electricity crisis, experts warn of possible fire hazards if these systems are not properly installed by qualified teams...

