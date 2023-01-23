Prevention is better than cure: health officials learn the hard way after KZN floods
Flood analysis reveals healthcare facilities were not all prepared for extreme weather events in the province
23 January 2023 - 20:27
Healthcare facilities are at the forefront of helping communities battered by natural disasters, but last year’s devastating floods revealed why some of them in the eThekwini district were not adequately prepared for extreme weather events...
