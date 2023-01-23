SA makes fresh enquiries about electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership
The approach follows a stalled attempt to procure 1,220MW of emergency power from the company, a process that’s been mired in legal battles
23 January 2023 - 19:01 By Antony Sguazzin
SA has made fresh enquiries about securing electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership according to people familiar with the situation. ..
SA makes fresh enquiries about electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership
The approach follows a stalled attempt to procure 1,220MW of emergency power from the company, a process that’s been mired in legal battles
SA has made fresh enquiries about securing electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership according to people familiar with the situation. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos