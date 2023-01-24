Blackouts a matter of life and death as opposition tries to shield the vulnerable

The UDM, IFP, ActionSA and Build One SA parties have joined Numsa, Saftu and a number of individuals and NGOs in the court application

Franny Rabkin journalist

Opposition parties, Numsa and NGOs have launched an urgent court application to compel Eskom and the government to exempt essential sectors from load-shedding — including hospitals, schools and small businesses...