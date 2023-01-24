News

Blackouts a matter of life and death as opposition tries to shield the vulnerable

The UDM, IFP, ActionSA and Build One SA parties have joined Numsa, Saftu and a number of individuals and NGOs in the court application

24 January 2023 - 18:05
Franny Rabkin journalist

Opposition parties, Numsa and NGOs have launched an urgent court application to compel Eskom and the government to exempt essential sectors from load-shedding — including hospitals, schools and small businesses...

