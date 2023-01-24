‘Why kill the peacemaker?’ asks anguished brother of slain officer
Police minister Bheki Cele says there is a worrying new trend of killers targeting cops and their families
24 January 2023 - 17:48 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A KwaZulu-Natal police officer, Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, 49, who was ambushed and shot dead while in the company of his partner and three children, has been described as a harmoniser who was popular in the community...
‘Why kill the peacemaker?’ asks anguished brother of slain officer
Police minister Bheki Cele says there is a worrying new trend of killers targeting cops and their families
A KwaZulu-Natal police officer, Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, 49, who was ambushed and shot dead while in the company of his partner and three children, has been described as a harmoniser who was popular in the community...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos