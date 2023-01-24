News

‘Why kill the peacemaker?’ asks anguished brother of slain officer

Police minister Bheki Cele says there is a worrying new trend of killers targeting cops and their families

24 January 2023 - 17:48 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer, Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, 49, who was ambushed and shot dead while in the company of his partner and three children, has been described as a harmoniser who was popular in the community...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Police minister Bheki Cele visits KZN town after officer and family shot dead South Africa
  2. EFF demands answers over death of 17-year-old girl allegedly killed by police ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng officer hijacked and robbed while in police van South Africa
  4. Hunt on for Khayelitsha cop killer South Africa

Most read

  1. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  2. Diamond town sparkles again as police swoop on illegal diggers News
  3. Ramaphosa tells Eskom board that 18% tariff hike will ‘injure South Africans’ News
  4. Solar power experts warn of fire hazards and dodgy installers News
  5. Eskom is battling to keep the lights on as municipalities owe it R57bn News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials