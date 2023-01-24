Witness in hot seat as details of R24.9m Nulane tender come under scrutiny
Day two of the R24.9m Nulane Investments trial gets heated with a defence lawyer cautioned by the presiding judge
24 January 2023 - 20:33 By Isaac Mahlangu
Defence lawyers took the state’s first witness to task over his conclusion that the Nulane Investment's R24.9m feasibility study contract was entered into without following proper supply chain management processes...
