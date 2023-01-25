News

I was ‘forced’ to draft ‘urgent’ deviation document for R24.9m contract: state witness

Nulane fraud and money-laundering trial hears how senior Free State government officials rushed to ensure Gupta associate landed R24.9m contract

25 January 2023 - 18:57
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A deviation letter that ensured Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma’s company scored a R24.9m feasibility study contract was allegedly dictated to the then acting supply chain head of the Free State department of agriculture and rural development...

