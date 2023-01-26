Teachers must pay up to be vetted against sex offenders register
Naptosa believes that the department should fund the vetting, rather than forcing educators to pay
26 January 2023 - 20:44
More than 447,000 educators at almost 25,000 public schools across the country will be vetted against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) in a bid to weed out sex pest teachers...
