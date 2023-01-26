News

Teachers must pay up to be vetted against sex offenders register

Naptosa believes that the department should fund the vetting, rather than forcing educators to pay

26 January 2023 - 20:44
Prega Govender Journalist

More than 447,000 educators at almost 25,000 public schools across the country will be vetted against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) in a bid to weed out sex pest teachers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Our legal system is too soft on sex offenders Opinion & Analysis
  2. Paedophiles and water polo coaches targeted in Operation Nemo News
  3. Joburg primary school teacher dismissed for sexual assault of teen South Africa

Most read

  1. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  2. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  3. I was ‘forced’ to draft ‘urgent’ deviation document for R24.9m contract: state ... News
  4. Unregistered ‘college’ refuses to revoke unaccredited ‘doctoral degrees’ News
  5. Businessman kidnapped on arrival at Joburg airport, police make 5 arrests News

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg