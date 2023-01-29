RTIA senior officials continue to pull in the big bucks
The 20% remuneration increase ‘well above inflation, with no performance improvements that would justify earnings of this nature’
29 January 2023 - 19:59
The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) — the government entity tasked with enforcing the possibly defunct Aarto legislation — remains a cash cow for top-ranking staffers and board members who continue to rake it in...
RTIA senior officials continue to pull in the big bucks
The 20% remuneration increase ‘well above inflation, with no performance improvements that would justify earnings of this nature’
The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) — the government entity tasked with enforcing the possibly defunct Aarto legislation — remains a cash cow for top-ranking staffers and board members who continue to rake it in...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos