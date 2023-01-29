News

RTIA senior officials continue to pull in the big bucks

The 20% remuneration increase ‘well above inflation, with no performance improvements that would justify earnings of this nature’

29 January 2023 - 19:59
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) — the government entity tasked with enforcing the possibly defunct Aarto legislation — remains a cash cow for top-ranking staffers and board members who continue to rake it in...

