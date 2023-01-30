News

Africa’s wealth brigade look to City of Gold for luxury property

Gauteng properties set the gold standard for foreign buyers, especially from Africa

30 January 2023 - 19:42

Wealthy Africans prefer to invest in property in the City of Gold, as Johannesburg is regarded as a financial safe haven and powerhouse...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  2. South African buyer pays R27.5m for Cape Town flat as top-end market surges South Africa
  3. Luxury property market soars as the rich fall in love with expensive stuff all ... Business
  4. R100k a night for festive season rentals a walk in the park for the well-heeled Travel

Most read

  1. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News
  2. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  3. RECORDED | D-Day for judge Koen in Zuma matter News
  4. No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand ... News
  5. I was ‘forced’ to draft ‘urgent’ deviation document for R24.9m contract: state ... News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...