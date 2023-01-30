Africa’s wealth brigade look to City of Gold for luxury property
Gauteng properties set the gold standard for foreign buyers, especially from Africa
30 January 2023 - 19:42
Wealthy Africans prefer to invest in property in the City of Gold, as Johannesburg is regarded as a financial safe haven and powerhouse...
Africa’s wealth brigade look to City of Gold for luxury property
Gauteng properties set the gold standard for foreign buyers, especially from Africa
Wealthy Africans prefer to invest in property in the City of Gold, as Johannesburg is regarded as a financial safe haven and powerhouse...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos