Wouter Kellerman makes SA history with fourth Grammy nomination
Nominated track ‘Bayethe’ is a collaboration with producer Zakes Bantwini and ‘Jerusalema’ singer Nomcebo Zikode
30 January 2023 - 19:42 By Jen Su
Joburg flautist, composer and producer Wouter Kellerman hopes to make history with a win at the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, next week. The 61-year-old musician is the first SA individual (non-group) artist to be nominated four times for the prestigious music industry accolade...
