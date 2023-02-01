News

Cell C for yourself how ad ‘promotes deals that don’t exist’

Advertising regulator sanctions mobile operator for false advertising

01 February 2023 - 20:33
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Advertising Regulatory Board has found private mobile operator Cell C guilty of promoting unavailable contracts and advised media houses and broadcasters not to accept the deal adverts...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Prescribed debt, online purchases and potato storage: Wendy Knowler's ... Consumer Live
  2. Complaint flops against ‘offensive’ High Rise capsules radio advert News
  3. A guide to planning the perfect digital marketing budget for the new year Business
  4. Panties are fine, just don’t pull them down, advertisers are told News
  5. From ‘buying Man U’ to fragrance, Twitter and love children: Elon Musk’s year Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News
  2. Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries News
  3. No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand ... News
  4. RECORDED | D-Day for judge Koen in Zuma matter News
  5. Convicted carjacker’s 6 distinctions put him on the road to a better life News

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!