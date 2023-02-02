News

Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres

The well-connected former cop is part of a court case where a key state witness was murdered amid the deadly zama zama gang rivalry

02 February 2023 - 20:54 By TANKISO MAKHETHA
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

The main accused in three deadly tavern shootings is a dangerous former Hawks officer who knows the police system in and out, has direct access to police minister Bheki Cele and is part of a court case where a key state witness has been murdered. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Key witness in Soweto tavern massacre allegedly murdered South Africa
  2. No bail for man accused of murder of man near tavern in Mamelodi South Africa
  3. High-ranking Basotho gangster claims he’s innocent, Soweto tavern massacre was ... News
  4. How rival zama zamas, rogue soldiers, cops and Lesotho's political parties work ... News

Most read

  1. Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries News
  2. Convicted carjacker’s 6 distinctions put him on the road to a better life News
  3. Wouter Kellerman makes SA history with fourth Grammy nomination News
  4. No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand ... News
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!