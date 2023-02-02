Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres
The well-connected former cop is part of a court case where a key state witness was murdered amid the deadly zama zama gang rivalry
02 February 2023 - 20:54 By TANKISO MAKHETHA
The main accused in three deadly tavern shootings is a dangerous former Hawks officer who knows the police system in and out, has direct access to police minister Bheki Cele and is part of a court case where a key state witness has been murdered. ..
Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres
The well-connected former cop is part of a court case where a key state witness was murdered amid the deadly zama zama gang rivalry
The main accused in three deadly tavern shootings is a dangerous former Hawks officer who knows the police system in and out, has direct access to police minister Bheki Cele and is part of a court case where a key state witness has been murdered. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos